Ipswich v West Brom – Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

It is fourth versus fifth as Ipswich host the Baggies and the visiting boss is mulling over whether new recruits Andi Weimann, Mikey Johnston and Callum Marshall – stars of last week's late win against Blues – have earned themselves a first start.

Corberan admits he welcomes the "unfair decisions" with players pushing each other to start. The Spaniard has craved more attacking competition following a frustrating first half of the campaign full of availability issues.

The boss may be tempted to hand striker Brandon Thomas-Asante a breather after little other respite for the frontman this term. John Swift has struggled somewhat since his comeback from a lengthy lay-off and there are those now pushing him to come in.

My predicted line-up features Hawthorns goal hero Weimann in place of Thomas-Asante and Johnston in the deeper 'No.10 role' in place of Swift. Corberan has said on a couple of occasions how winger Johnston is more than capable of playing centrally.