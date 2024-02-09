Ipswich v West Brom – Lewis Cox's predicted line-up
Albion boss Carlos Corberan admitted to having some team selection "headaches" ahead of tomorrow's early Championship kick-off at Portman Road.
It is fourth versus fifth as Ipswich host the Baggies and the visiting boss is mulling over whether new recruits Andi Weimann, Mikey Johnston and Callum Marshall – stars of last week's late win against Blues – have earned themselves a first start.
Corberan admits he welcomes the "unfair decisions" with players pushing each other to start. The Spaniard has craved more attacking competition following a frustrating first half of the campaign full of availability issues.
The boss may be tempted to hand striker Brandon Thomas-Asante a breather after little other respite for the frontman this term. John Swift has struggled somewhat since his comeback from a lengthy lay-off and there are those now pushing him to come in.
My predicted line-up features Hawthorns goal hero Weimann in place of Thomas-Asante and Johnston in the deeper 'No.10 role' in place of Swift. Corberan has said on a couple of occasions how winger Johnston is more than capable of playing centrally.