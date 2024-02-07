West Brom loanee can become key player

The Baggies head coach made Celtic’s Republic of Ireland international Johnston, 24, his third and final addition of the transfer window on deadline day.

The winger caught the eye on an exciting cameo from the bench in the home victory over Birmingham last time out and was key in creating fellow recruit Andi Weimann’s late goal. Johnston’s versatility has been identified as a key strength by Corberan.

“I am very pleased to have Johnston here, because he is not only a winger, he is a mix of a winger and playmaker who can adapt and play to the left, the right, the pockets, on the sides,” the head coach said of his No.1 winger target.

“And the more he can train, because he has only had one day in training (prior to his debut), the more option he will have to help the team.”