West Brom debrief: Firepower relief, a welcome return, thrill of chase and more crowd woe

Bristol City loanee Andi Weimann made it a home debut to remember with his late effort as Carlos Corberan’s men chalked up a potentially crucial victory.

We assess some key talking points in the Blues debrief.

Striker’s instinct

What a finish from Weimann. It won’t trouble any goal of the season categories, but the movement and finish high above Neil Etheridge was one of a seasoned striker.

The Austrian admitted afterwards it was the kind of goal and movement he loves. I’m not sure Albion have had a striker with that instinct available this season.

He was such a smart signing. Versatile, tireless and with a real goalscoring nous.

Corberan’s options