West Brom debrief: Firepower relief, a welcome return, thrill of chase and more crowd woe
Albion returned to winning ways to strengthen their Championship play-off push with the success over Blues.
Bristol City loanee Andi Weimann made it a home debut to remember with his late effort as Carlos Corberan’s men chalked up a potentially crucial victory.
We assess some key talking points in the Blues debrief.
Striker’s instinct
What a finish from Weimann. It won’t trouble any goal of the season categories, but the movement and finish high above Neil Etheridge was one of a seasoned striker.
The Austrian admitted afterwards it was the kind of goal and movement he loves. I’m not sure Albion have had a striker with that instinct available this season.
He was such a smart signing. Versatile, tireless and with a real goalscoring nous.
Corberan’s options