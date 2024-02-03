West Brom 1-0 Birmingham – Lewis Cox player ratings with handful of standout performers
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox offers his ratings as Albion leave it late to grab a significant 1-0 victory over Blues courtesy of home debutant Andi Weimann.
Alex Palmer
Juggled a couple of balls in the first half in slick conditions but that aside not too stretched. Distribution was fine. 6
Darnell Furlong
One of his side's better performers. A tricky afternoon against Dembele and Miyoshi and stuck with it. Attacked well. Superb cross for winner. 7
Kyle Bartley
Stood tall and was the standout of the centre-backs. Won everything airily and made several excellent challenges. 7
Cedric Kipre
Unlike himself in the first half with a couple of poor passes and yellow card. Lucky not to collect second after break. 5
Conor Townsend
Solid if unspectacular and like Furlong played a big role in keeping wingers quiet. Great block from corner late on. 6
Okay Yokuslu
Struggled a bit early on but improved after the break with and without ball. Did well slotting into back four. 7
Alex Mowatt
Good performance. Again grew into it. Energy without ball and useful with it. Unlucky with headed chance. 7
Jed Wallace
Busy as ever and a threat from deliveries. But a bit quieter than in weeks gone by and unable to convert decent first-half chance. 6
John Swift
A couple of neat touches and passes but Albion needed more influential from their central playmaker. 5
Tom Fellows
Excellent once again. Some superb deliveries, wonderful dribbling and passes between the lines. Another giant step forward. 7
Brandon Thomas-Asante
Didn't quite happen for the frontman who might be grateful for a break. One effort wide and a couple blocked from range. Some runs didn't pay off. 5
Substitutes
Mikey Johnston (Swift, 62) Really sharp and bright with the ball. Excellent for goal 7.
Callum Marshall (Thomas-Asante, 62) Showed a very tenacious side 6.
Andi Weimann (Wallace, 69) Constant energy and what a moment late on 7.
Nathaniel Chalobah (Kipre, 69) Took a some time but got up to speed 6.
Daryl Dike (Fellows, 83) n/a.
Subs not used: Griffiths, Pipa, Pieters, Whitwell.