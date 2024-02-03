West Brom 1-0 Birmingham – Lewis Cox player ratings with handful of standout performers

Alex Palmer

Juggled a couple of balls in the first half in slick conditions but that aside not too stretched. Distribution was fine. 6

Darnell Furlong

One of his side's better performers. A tricky afternoon against Dembele and Miyoshi and stuck with it. Attacked well. Superb cross for winner. 7

Kyle Bartley

Stood tall and was the standout of the centre-backs. Won everything airily and made several excellent challenges. 7

Cedric Kipre

Unlike himself in the first half with a couple of poor passes and yellow card. Lucky not to collect second after break. 5

Conor Townsend

Solid if unspectacular and like Furlong played a big role in keeping wingers quiet. Great block from corner late on. 6

Okay Yokuslu

Struggled a bit early on but improved after the break with and without ball. Did well slotting into back four. 7

Alex Mowatt

Good performance. Again grew into it. Energy without ball and useful with it. Unlucky with headed chance. 7

Jed Wallace

Busy as ever and a threat from deliveries. But a bit quieter than in weeks gone by and unable to convert decent first-half chance. 6

John Swift

A couple of neat touches and passes but Albion needed more influential from their central playmaker. 5

Tom Fellows

Excellent once again. Some superb deliveries, wonderful dribbling and passes between the lines. Another giant step forward. 7

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Didn't quite happen for the frontman who might be grateful for a break. One effort wide and a couple blocked from range. Some runs didn't pay off. 5

Substitutes

Mikey Johnston (Swift, 62) Really sharp and bright with the ball. Excellent for goal 7.

Callum Marshall (Thomas-Asante, 62) Showed a very tenacious side 6.

Andi Weimann (Wallace, 69) Constant energy and what a moment late on 7.

Nathaniel Chalobah (Kipre, 69) Took a some time but got up to speed 6.

Daryl Dike (Fellows, 83) n/a.

Subs not used: Griffiths, Pipa, Pieters, Whitwell.