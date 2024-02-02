West Brom v Birmingham City – Who's out and who's a doubt

Dike was sidelined from last weekend's FA Cup defeat against Wolves with what was described as a minor calf concern but the American striker has trained on Thursday and Friday and is back among boss Carlos Corberan's options.

Corberan, for almost the first time this season, has an array of attacking options to select from with the club's trio of January recruits all pushing to be involved against Blues. Andi Weimann, Callum Marshall and Mikey Johnston are all in contention to feature.

The Baggies have duo Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana both in African Cup of Nations quarter-final action later today as Nigeria and DR Congo face Angola (5pm) and Guinea (8pm) respectively.

There has been progress with some of Albion's other current injury concerns, with a full run-through of Corberan's availability below.

Daryl Dike – calf

Back in contention and available after missing out against Wolves due to a slight muscle complaint last weekend.

Unlikely to start yet on his comeback given the nine-month absence but a boost to have him around involved with the new recruits.

Adam Reach – ankle

Making good progress after originally being given a four to six week timeframe having rolled his ankle against Norwich.

Now expected to rejoin training in 10 days and will be a central midfield option on his return given a shortage otherwise, but Corberan has more attackers around now.

Martin Kelly – calf

The experienced defender has been sidelined for 10 weeks, which comes as a major personal blow given his lengthy ACL absence.

Kelly has been unable to train regularly since his comeback and now the former Liverpool and Crystal Palace man will spend another two months or so in the treatment room due to a muscle problem since his return.

Jayson Molumby – foot

The Irishman had surgery on a foot injury this week and will miss the remainder of the season, hence Albion's look for a replacement in the January window, which came up short.

Matt Phillips – hamstring

Pictured doing some light training on his way back from hamstring surgery, which is a massive boost for everybody involved.

Josh Maja – ankle

Still progressing with his rehab from ankle surgery after the significant ligament setback from the defeat at Sunderland in December, where his ankle ligaments were heavily damaged.