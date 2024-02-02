West Brom v Birmingham City – Lewis Cox's predicted XI

It's back-to-back derby fixtures for the Baggies as they follow last weekend's Black Country derby with a lesser-profile rivalry with Blues, now managed by former Hawthorns title-winning boss Tony Mowbray.

Daryl Dike has returned from a calf concern to contention while there is also the significant boost of Corberan's trio of attacking recruits all available.

Andi Weimann, Callum Marshall and Mikey Johnston will all have to make do with a place on the bench in my predicted line-up for tomorrow. Weimann and Marshall were cup-tied for weekend.

Tom Fellows was left out against Wolves in favour of the energy and muscle of Nathaniel Chalobah in midfield, but I would hand the exciting youngster a recall to the side alongside Jed Wallace, John Swift and Brandon Thomas-Asante, with no shortage of firepower now in reserve.

The rest of Corberan's XI, in defence and midfield, selects itself for the moment with the hope that – touch wood – no further availability issues arise. It is expected Alex Palmer will return in goal for Josh Griffiths, the club's cup goalkeeper.

See my team below.