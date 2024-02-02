West Brom fixtures moved due to live TV coverage

The home clash with Coventry City at The Hawthorns will now take place on Friday, March 1 (ko 8pm), replacing the original date of Saturday, March 2 (ko 3pm).

Carlos Corberán’s men then face QPR at Loftus Road on Wednesday, March 6.

That fixture will now kick-off at the slightly later time of 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.