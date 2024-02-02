West Brom fixtures moved due to live TV coverage
Albion’s first two matches in the month of March have been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The home clash with Coventry City at The Hawthorns will now take place on Friday, March 1 (ko 8pm), replacing the original date of Saturday, March 2 (ko 3pm).
Carlos Corberán’s men then face QPR at Loftus Road on Wednesday, March 6.
That fixture will now kick-off at the slightly later time of 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.