Key forward gives West Brom a huge boost as he returns to training

The 32-year-old took part in some light training following the bad injury suffered in early December.

Phillips was originally ruled out for four months and it remains to see whether the Scotland international will be ahead of schedule.

Matt Phillips (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

He is not forecast to return until April at the earliest, leaving around a month of the regular Championship campaign and the possibility of play-offs.

Regardless of the timeline, it will be a huge boost to Caros Corberan as Albion continue their play-off push.

Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion and Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).