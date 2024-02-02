Key forward gives West Brom a huge boost as he returns to training
Matt Phillips has been pictured back on the grass today as he looks to make his return after a suffering a torn hamstring.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated
The 32-year-old took part in some light training following the bad injury suffered in early December.
Phillips was originally ruled out for four months and it remains to see whether the Scotland international will be ahead of schedule.
He is not forecast to return until April at the earliest, leaving around a month of the regular Championship campaign and the possibility of play-offs.
Regardless of the timeline, it will be a huge boost to Caros Corberan as Albion continue their play-off push.