Young West Brom defender heads out on loan to Bolton Wanderers

The 21-year-old central defender, a graduate of the club's academy, has made six appearances for Carlos Corberan's side this season, including two starts, in cup action against Stoke in August and Aldershot last month.

Bolton, managed by Ian Evatt, are second in League One, one point clear of promotion rivals and three behind leaders Portsmouth.

Taylor will join former Baggies youth colleague Zak Ashworth at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. Left-back Ashworth is on a season-long loan with the Trotters.

Albion consider themselves well-stocked in the central defensive department. They decided against sending Taylor out for minutes last summer, following an extremely successful stint in the third tier with Cheltenham last season.

But with the youngster's development in mind, Taylor has now been allowed to join the League One high-flyers, who hunt a Championship return.

The centre-back remains well in the club's plans for his long-term future.

On Taylor's arrival at the club, Bolton boss Ian Evatt said: "Caleb is another high-quality young player we are fortunate to have been able to bring to the club,” said Evatt.

“At an important time of the season it’s vital we don’t leave ourselves short in an any area and this signing provides us extra competition and cover in the centre of defence.

“Caleb had an excellent season with Cheltenham last season so knows what’s required at this level and we’re delighted to have him here as we look to continue with our challenge and try and achieve what we want to this season.”