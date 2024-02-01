Calum Chambers: Clubs linked with move for West Brom target

The Southampton academy graduate signed for Villa from Arsenal back in January 2022 in a deal worth £3m.

Chambers, 29, has been capped twice by England but has made less than 30 appearances for Villa since his arrival at the club.

And on deadline day he has emerged as a surprise target for West Brom.

However, Albion are not the only club who have been linked with a move for the versatile central defender.

Here is a look at who has been linked with a move for the former Arsenal man.

West Brom

The interest in Chambers may have come as a slight surprise to some, given Chambers is predominantly a defender.

However, his versatility is something that would go down well with Carlos Corberan, who likes players who can play in more than one position.

He is a central defender or right back, but Chambers has spent parts of his career in central midfield, an area Corberan did want to address following the injury to Jayson Molumby.

Also, the Express & Star understands Chambers is keen to play in the West Midlands, which could put Albion in the driving seat.

Blackburn Rovers

When the news of Albion's interest emerged, it was also reported that other Championship clubs were keen to enquire about his services.

One of those mentioned has been Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn have been linked with other defenders in the window - but chiefs at Ewood Park look like they could be tied up with their late race to sign US striker Duncan McGuire.

Hull City

The Tigers have arguably been one of the busiest Championship clubs - and one of the biggest spenders.

And earlier today they were linked with Chambers.

Reports suggested Hull were preparing for a bid, but according to Sky Sports the chance of Chambers heading to the MKM Stadium are unlikely.