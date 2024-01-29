West Brom winger Grady Diangana nets cool spot-kick as DR Congo seal AFCON quarter-final spot

The Albion winger was introduced as a substitute in stoppage time of the knockout tie in the Ivory Coast for his first minutes of the competition.

And Diangana kept his cool from 12 yards to roll his spot-kick down the middle as The Leopards prevailed 8-7 winners in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw against 10-man Egypt.

The outcome means that the Baggies star, 25, is almost a certainty to miss his club side's next fixture, the visit of Blues in the Championship on Saturday.

DR Congo, managed by Frenchman Sebastien Desabre, qualified from the group stage with three draws, though Diangana was made to kick his heels as an unused substitute throughout.

But he was introduced from the bench on the brink of half-time in extra time and netted his side's third penalty, after both DR Congo and the Pharaohs had both missed their second attempts.

The victory set up a quarter-final against Guinea on Friday evening (8pm), less than 24 hours before Carlos Corberan's men face Tony Mowbray's Blues in league action.

Albion also have defender Semi Ajayi in international tournament action with Nigeria and the central defender also faces a last eight tie on Friday.

Nigeria face Angola at 5pm looking to make the last four. Ajayi netted in Saturday's last 16 tie against Cameroon, but saw the strike eventually disallowed.

Should Diangana and Ajayi help their nations progress, the semi-finals take place on Wednesday week, with a third-placed play-off and final on February 10 and February 11 respectively.