West Brom 0 Wolves 2: Lewis Cox's player ratings

Josh Griffiths

Settled into the contest well and good with ball at his feet. Blindsided as Neto pulled goal into his left corner. Unlucky with second. Fine late save.

6

Darnell Furlong

Combined well down right with Wallace on occasion. Long throw a weapon. Can be satisfied with his display.

6

Kyle Bartley

Dominant throughout for large part. Just unable to keep up with Cunha for second goal after trying offside trap. Tight.

7

Cedric Kipre

Put in a few wonderful challenges and looked at his confident best. Mostly matched Wolves' attacks, bar two decisive moments.

7

Conor Townsend

Could've showed Neto on to his right foot for the goal and couldn't make block.

6

Okay Yokuslu

One of the standout performers in blue and white. He really took the battle to Wolves. Played well.

7

Alex Mowatt

Like colleague Yokuslu started the game excellently and had Albion on top but imaginative corner leading to opener was undoing. Did everything else right.

7

Nathaniel Chalobah

Slightly surprise inclusion but justified it. Powerful running forward from midfield troubled Wolves.

7

Jed Wallace

Electric in the first half and Toti couldn't deal with his pace or movement. Some great deliveries. Corner for goal couldn't find him.

7

John Swift

A couple of times looked slow to react to ball but did well with it at times. Carried a threat with ball. Shot over from distance and denied late on.

6

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Spurned that major chance with 20 to go. Decent headed opening in first half went into ground and at Sa. Good physical battle with Dawson but little joy.

6

Substitutes

Tom Fellows (Chalobah, 67) Clever cut-back for Thomas-Asante chance. 6

Caleb Taylor (Bartley, 79) n/a. Pipa (Townsend, 79) n/a. Erik Pieters (Kipre, 79) n/a. Subs not used: Palmer, Malcolm, Whitwell, Hall, Heard.