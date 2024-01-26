Super Kev tells West Brom stars to grasp Black Country derby day moment

He managed it nine times. And not just in blue and white stripes – though he did excel in that department, too.

‘Super Kev’ scored four Black Country derby goals, all in one season, remarkably, including three over two play-off semi-final legs. A brilliant Molineux brace, including a corker from range, and the simplest of Hawthorns headers. He did so in a Molineux FA Cup win, too, the last time the clubs met in the competition...until Sunday.

For a man who netted 282 career goals, he recalls every inch of his efforts against Wolves, especially for the Baggies.

“Wolves is the team I’ve scored against most, it was great to get goals and winners against them, certainly in those play-offs, those two games are some of the best atmospheres I’ve ever played in,” said the lethal former England centre-forward, who this week took over as boss of National League outfit Hartlepool United.

“Especially at Molineux, with that tune beforehand and the noise, and then the header in that second leg, it really did feel like the old saying when the roof came off The Hawthorns.

“I remember not sleeping the night of that game, I was flying to Marbella in the morning for a break, I couldn’t sleep, I had so much adrenaline flowing through me.

“I hope those West Brom players can sample that this weekend.”