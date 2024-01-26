Carlos Corberan expecting special new arrival very close to Black Country Derby

The head coach’s wife, Claudia, is heavily pregnant with the couple’s second son, with a due date of next Thursday.

And the Spaniard has told his wife to stay away from The Hawthorns on Sunday lunchtime, in case it brings on any early contractions.

It wouldn’t be a first for the Corberan couple, either.

Remarkably, when first son Marcos was born almost exactly two years ago, Huddersfield chief Corberan had to miss a 1-0 FA Cup fifth-round derby success over Barnsley.

He admitted, though, not to being a popular husband as he watched the next round draw in the corner of the baby unit in hospital.

Corberan’s mum, Amparo, is in England to take care of Claudia while the head coach looks after Albion matters, with the first Black Country derby in front of fans in 12 years top of his agenda.

Corberan senior, still in Spain, is a massive Baggies follower but has not made the trip this time.

“My mum is going to be here, yes, because my wife is pregnant and we are in the last week of the pregnancy, so we don’t know if the baby will want to be ready for the game – or hopefully he waits a little bit right now and gives me the time to be full focused in my job!” Corberan smiled at his press conference yesterday.

“She is coming here to support my wife but not me – but always they are supporting me. I don’t need to have them in the stadium to feel the support.

“A lot of things, eh? Yes. It’s a lot of challenge but it’s part of life, that’s why life is exciting to face different types of personal and professional challenges.

“Unfortunately in life we are all going to face challenges that are very nice and not very nice, that’s why life is a fight. Those are nice things.”

Is the Albion head coach getting much sleep before the arrival of a newborn? He laughed: “I try to make my best now because I know what is coming!”

The conversation turns a touch more serious for a second as Corberan is asked what would happen if Claudia woke up tomorrow morning and knew it was time.

Corberan managed Huddersfield from his laptop at hospital in February 2022, in communication with his staff at the John Smith’s Stadium. It worked well for the Terriers that day.

The Baggies boss hopes he does not have to worry about that conundrum. He added: “I don’t like to think about situations which didn’t happen. I prefer everything will be normal and then 7pm on Sunday we move to the hospital to have the baby.

“The due date is on February 1, so we are still far and my wife has told me she doesn’t feel anything so I said be stable and that’s all.

“Part of my target is to always manage everything. I will try always to manage everything.

“I didn’t have another possibility. With the laptop I moved to the comfy areas and I was there, 90 minutes on the phone with my staff.

“(Back then) My wife was angry because I was watching the draw on the TV... Yes, the TV was there!

“We are going to make our best and hopefully we’re going to get a positive result. I think I can manage both things.”

Corberan has plenty on his plate aside from becoming a father for the second time. He is under no illusions the significance of this local rivalry, having immersed himself in the club since his October 2022 arrival.

He has been stopped in the street while out for walks by supporters reminding him that Albion must win tomorrow – and the head coach hailed the respect of football fans in England towards players and coaches.

There is also the small factor of his newborn’s due date coinciding with transfer deadline day next week, where the Baggies still remain to be active with additions, both an attacker and midfielder, is financially viable. Jayson Molumby has surgery on Monday and could miss the remainder of the season.

Most importantly – though not directly relating to Corberan’s work-load – the club continue with an ongoing takeover process from Guochuan Lai, with talks between prospective groups continuing on a daily basis.

Tomorrow’s build-up has been significant with supporters on both sides ready for what is hoped to be a memorable tie. Records, particularly at The Hawthorns and especially in the FA Cup, are on the hosts’ side. Tomorrow will be 9,996 days since Wolves last won at Albion, in 1996.

Corberan was keen to stress the importance of a balance between the tactical game understanding and the correct amount of emotion to win a football match.

“In football always there is a balance, but always the emotion wins,” said the head coach. “In football there is one tactical part, and one emotional part, those two are key.

“The tactical part is the brain, the understanding, advantages, spaces, behaviours to attack and defend, very important to have in your mind.

“To other is the emotional part, not here (in your head), but here (in your heart), the thing that moves your body is from your heart, your desire. In football that is key – the emotional part allows you to make one sprint when you are tired to maybe score one goal or save one goal. We have to be there with all of these parts, the difference to achieve something or not.

“But too emotional without game understanding is no good, game understanding without passion and emotion doesn’t mean anything. The behaviours need energy, and energy comes from emotion.”