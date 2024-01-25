Andi Weimann admits derby day feeling ahead of West Brom v Wolves clash

The loan forward made his Baggies bow in the defeat at Norwich last weekend but is Cup tied for Sunday’s FA Cup Black Country derby.

He made a brief cameo for parent club Bristol City in their third round draw against West Ham at the London Stadium, which went to a replay, won by the Robins at Ashton Gate after Weimann had made his loan switch.

The Austrian, 32, enjoyed a brief Molineux loan stint in January 2017 and netted in a 2-1 FA Cup win at Liverpool in his first Wolves start.

The Bristol City club captain said: “I’m obviously cup tied so I’ve got to wait a bit longer to play at home for the first time, but I’m looking forward to playing in front of those fans.

“I think everybody at the club was excited Wolves beat Brentford in the replay, it’s a shame that I can’t play, obviously because of the game (itself) but then I’ve got to wait longer to play again, but I’m sure it’ll be a great occasion.

“I’ll be sitting in the stands watching but I’m sure it’ll be a great atmosphere and I’m looking forward to watching it.

“It’s seven years ago now, it was a long time ago, I don’t know if any players are still there! Football moves quick. That was a special day, at Anfield, scoring and winning. But I’m here now and focused on West Bromwich Albion.”

Fellow Albion attacker Grady Diangana, meanwhile, will not be involved on Sunday after DR Congo qualified for the knockout stages of the African Cup of Nations.

The winger has yet to play a single minute of the tournament in the Ivory Coast, but DR Congo reached the round of 16 – and will face Egypt on Sunday night – after a third draw from three group games on Wednesday.