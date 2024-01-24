The Hawthorns hoodoo: Every game since Wolves last won on West Brom soil

But there is something else that for many holds just as much significance. A run that stretches back more than two and a half decades, and one that Wolves fans have been desperate to break for years.

You have to go back to September 1996 to find the last time Wolves came out on top in a Black Country Derby on Albion soil.

An inspired Iwan Roberts bagged a hat-trick at The Hawthorns as Wolves took the points back to Molineux.

But since then it has been Albion who have dominated the derby on their own patch, to the annoyance of Wolves fans.

That run stretches to eleven games and here is a look back through every meeting at The Hawthorns since that 1996 Wolves win.

23rd August 1997 - West Brom 1-0 Wolves

For Albion fans, they were looking to avenge the double that Wolves had inflicted on them in the previous season.

And they were able to do that in pretty comical fashion, as Wolves skipper Keith Curle scored a farcical own goal in front of the Smethwick End.

The only goal of the game prompted chants of 'there's only one Keith Curle' from the Wolves fans, with Albion fans joining in.

The win kept Albion's 100 per cent record at the start of the season in tact, and left them sitting top of the First Division table.

28th November 1998 - West Brom 2-0 Wolves

This one will always be remembered for arguably one of the best derby goals scored at The Hawthorns.

In what was an entertaining affair that saw both sides go close, it was Kevin Kilbane's rocket from a Mario Bortolazzi lay off just after the break that broke the deadlock.

And Bortolazzi was involved in the second, as his set piece went in off Shaun Murphy on the hour.

30th October 1999 - West Brom 1-1 Wolves

Wolves came to The Hawthorns in blistering form - but it was Albion who found themselves in front early on as Aussie Andy McDermott got on the end of an Enzo Maresca cross to fire home.

Marseca saw a free kick saved and Lee Hughes had one hooked off the line as the home side searched for a first league win - but Ade Akinbiyi rescued a point for Wolves eight minutes from time.

16th October 2000 - West Brom 1-0 Wolves

The unbeaten run at home to the old gold and black stretched to four games thanks to an early Hughes spot kick.

The life long Baggies fan had failed to scored in his six previous games against the rivals - but achieved his dreams in the 19th minute after Wolves' debutant loanee Darren Peacock had fouled the striker.

It could have been more comfortable for Albion however Wolves shot stopper Michael Oakes made a string of fine saves.

24th October 2001 - West Brom 1-1 Wolves

This still remains a season that sticks long in the memory - certainly for Albion fans anyway.

It is a campaign in which they again got the upper hand over their old rivals, with the home fixture ending all square.

Nathan Blake had given Wolves a 22nd minute lead, before Neil Clement's curling free kick earned a point for the hosts.

22d October 2006 - West Brom 3-0 Wolves

As starts to a managerial reign go - this one was perfect for Tony Mowbray.

Days after taking over from Bryan Robson, the new Albion boss oversaw a comfortable 3-0 win at The Hawthorns.

Jonathan Greening had Albion in front early on, with a Diomansy Kamara header and a John Hartson spot kick sealing the win.

It would be the first of many happy memories for both Mowbray and the fans that season against the old rivals.

16th May 2007 - West Brom 1-0 Wolves

Albion had already beat Wolves 3-0 at home, 3-0 away in the FA Cup and 3-2 a week earlier in the first leg of the play-offs.

Kevin Phillips had been on fire in two of those games so it was fitting that he was the one to score the goal that put a seal on Albion's play-off final place.

In front of a rocking Hawthorns crowd Albion did not look likely to be beaten - and Phillips popped up to head in a Robert Koren cross in the second half.

Five games between the sides that season and Albion came out on top on four occasions.

25th November 2007 - West Brom 0-0 Wolves

It could and maybe should have been another three points for Albion - in a season where they went on to win the title.

The game was deadlocked when Albion were handed a late penalty but Wayne Hennessey denied Zoltan Gera from the spot six minutes from time to earn Wolves a point.

20th February 2011 - West Brom 1-1 Wolves

Roy Hodgson's first Albion game in charge didn't quite end in the same way Mowbray's did - but it did have its own dramatic conclusion.

Jamie O'Hara's well worked strike had given the visitors the lead, and it looked as they were going to break their 15 year hoodoo at The Hawthorns.

But Carlos Vela had other ideas, as Hennessey parried James Morrison's shot into the path of the Arsenal loanee and he wrote his name into Albion folklore by prodding home the rebound.

16th October 2011 - West Brom 2-0 Wolves

The following season saw Albion take the honours again on home soil.

Billy Jones set Chris Brunt up to lash home the opener with Peter Odemwingie's second half strike wrapping it up for the home side.

That made it ten games without a win of Wolves at their bitter rivals.

3rd May 2021 - West Brom 1-1 Wolves

After a wait of almost ten years, owing to the clubs missing each other on their entrance and exits from the Premier League, Wolves made a visit to their bogey ground.

But unlike previous visits, it was behind closed doors and the Old Gold were to have the last laugh.

Mbaye Diagne's header in the second half cancelled out Fabio Silva's first half stoppage time opener.

But after the game boss Sam Allardyce said Albion needed 'a miracle and fairy dust' to stay up. And so it proved, they were relegated six days later.