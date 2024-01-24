Richard Beale proud as West Brom youngsters eye more cup joy

The junior Baggies memorably claimed the PL Cup trophy by downing Wolves two seasons ago and need just a single point to qualify from the group stage this time around after beating Blackburn 2-0 on Monday.

Second-half strikes from 16-year-old first-year scholar midfielder Cole Deeming and impressive captain Reece Hall earned the Keys Park success.

The junior Baggies moved three points clear atop group B, ahead of both Blackburn and Sheffield United, but the latter have a game in hand against bottom side Reading. Albion need a point to qualify.

“The lads showed loads of energy, that was really pleasing. We had the best chances in the first half but were not ruthless enough,” Beale said. “It was really pleasing to put those two away in the second half and get the points the lads’ deserved.

“If we get through it gives us more games, we enjoy this competition, we performed well against a strong Blackburn outfit. They took their opportunity to show fight, desire and character.”

Beale’s under-21s welcome Reading in Hednesford in the final group game to determine progression on February 5.

A mix of youth and experience powered through the gears after the break following a tight first half. Hall shone from centre-half, as did wide players Deago Nelson and Ollie Bostock. Layton Love put in a tireless display up front with Fenton Heard and Harry Whitwell bright in 45 minute cameos.

Deeming caught the eye and further underlined his step up from under-18s level with a second goal from midfield in three appearances for Beale’s age group with an excellent 18-yard strike into the corner after fine work from Whitwell.

Albion grew in control and visiting goalkeeper Nicholas Michalski was forced into a number of saves from range, but was helpless as skipper Hall, who caught the eye throughout, turned in from close range from a corner.