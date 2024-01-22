Lewis Cox analysis: Travel sickness could affect final destination for West Brom

Carlos Corberan changed tack after seeing his side lose at Norwich, or certainly changed his stance on Albion’s faltering away record, which he had previously shrugged off as essentially irrelevant.

There is no hiding or mistaking where the Baggies’ big on-pitch problems are at the moment. And it’s nothing new, the form away from The Hawthorns has been mixed at best since Corberan took over and the current run is proving a challenge.

Norwich weren’t that much better at Carrow Road on Saturday – but they were certainly better in the final third. They were clinical in front of goal. Albion weren’t.

Josh Sargent and Jonathan Rowe made no mistake in front of goal after 13 minutes and 19 minutes from time. On both occasions Albion were on top in the game. Corberan made his side aware of the hosts’ counter-attacking prowess, but the ponderous visitors couldn’t find a way to stop Norwich slicing through them.

Albion are finding it very difficult to score away from home at the moment. But a soft underbelly is allowing hosts to find a way through.

That is now four defeats in five on the road and just four victories from 14 in the Championship on Albion’s travels this season.

It is painfully clear those figures are going to be an issue when it comes to the top-six hunt. The simple bottom line is that Corberan and his staff must find a way to spark a turnaround.