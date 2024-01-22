Ex-West Brom CEO Ron Gourlay takes Saudi role with Al Ahli

Scot Gourlay, 60, has been out of work since he departed The Hawthorns last summer, a shock move that was confirmed last May.

He was revealed on Monday as new CEO of of Al Ahli Club Company and will lead the business operations of the Jeddah-based club, who are 34-times national champions.

The club are owned by Public Investment Fund (PIF), who claim 75 per cent of Al Ahli. Investment group PIF are also owners of Newcastle United.

Gourlay presided over a rocky period for Albion under the ownership of Guochuan Lai, from whom an ongoing takeover process continues.

The former Chelsea and Reading chief executive initially checked into The Hawthorns in a consultancy role in July 2021 before being appointed CEO six months later, early in 2022.

He faced the unenviable task of managing Albion business and finance in the Black Country with controlling shareholder Lai absent and ever-growing tensions with supporters, with regular protests including thousands in a march before a fixture last season.

Gourlay had acknowledged a difficult period for the club and stressed early in 2023 that no more funds would leave the club on his watch, before a departure was confirmed a few months later after around 18 months as CEO.

He was replaced within by long-serving managing director Mark Miles. Miles has seen overseen takeover talks along with Xu Ke and Lai's representatives.

Al Ahli confirmed Gourlay's role as "in line with the club's efforts to improve its sporting, commercial and managerial performance alongside meeting its fans' aspirations."