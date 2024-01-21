Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings v Norwich: Underwhelming numbers for below-par Baggies

Alex Palmer

Will be disappointed to have conceded twice, otherwise made some decent stops from range. Got something on both Canaries goals. 5

Darnell Furlong

Made one or two good blocks to prevent Norwich from going further ahead but some suspect positioning and second goal came from his side. 5

Kyle Bartley

The best of Albion’s backline on the day. Some composed defending, especially after taking early yellow after Yokuslu error. 6

Cedric Kipre

A rare off day. Did not cover himself in glory for opening goal. Caught in no-man’s land and not as cool. 5

Conor Townsend

Another hit by illness in week and didn’t train Friday. No lack of effort, got up and down and crossed well. Out of position and struggled with ball. 5

Okay Yokuslu

A day to forget with possible deeper issues with back spasm picked up in warm-up. Lost it for opener and poor in possession. Very uncharacteristic. 4

Alex Mowatt

Started the game very brightly but lost some impetus and influence as Albion struggled later on. Need more from his shots. 6

Jed Wallace

Good to see him back in side. Not at influential best but sharp in spells. Set up Swift’s best chance and volleyed just wide. 6

John Swift

One fine first-half pass almost released Furlong. Has to hit target with key chance after break. Crucial moment. 5

Adam Reach

Second straight start with Fellows ill and was bright early on but, according to Corberan, injured his ankle 20 minutes in and was withdrawn. 5

Brandon Thomas-Asante

A couple of key moments before coming off, mostly first half. Could quite easily have had a penalty when pulled down. Goal ruled out on half-time for handball. 6

Substitutes

Nathaniel Chalobah (Yokuslu, 36) A good display. Drove forward 6.

Andi Weimann (Reach, 45) Positive debut. Bright, intelligent and smart 6.

Daryl Dike (Thomas-Asante, 69) Missed two good chances at 2-0 down 5.

Pipa (Furlong, 83) n/a. Caleb Taylor (Bartley, 83) n/a. Subs not used: Griffiths, Pieters, Whitwell, Malcolm.