Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings v Norwich: Underwhelming numbers for below-par Baggies
Albion reporter Lewis Cox rates the Baggies' performances as Carlos Corberan's side fell to a fourth defeat in five away Championship fixtures in a 2-0 defeat at Norwich.
Alex Palmer
Will be disappointed to have conceded twice, otherwise made some decent stops from range. Got something on both Canaries goals. 5
Darnell Furlong
Made one or two good blocks to prevent Norwich from going further ahead but some suspect positioning and second goal came from his side. 5
Kyle Bartley
The best of Albion’s backline on the day. Some composed defending, especially after taking early yellow after Yokuslu error. 6
Cedric Kipre
A rare off day. Did not cover himself in glory for opening goal. Caught in no-man’s land and not as cool. 5
Conor Townsend
Another hit by illness in week and didn’t train Friday. No lack of effort, got up and down and crossed well. Out of position and struggled with ball. 5
Okay Yokuslu
A day to forget with possible deeper issues with back spasm picked up in warm-up. Lost it for opener and poor in possession. Very uncharacteristic. 4
Alex Mowatt
Started the game very brightly but lost some impetus and influence as Albion struggled later on. Need more from his shots. 6
Jed Wallace
Good to see him back in side. Not at influential best but sharp in spells. Set up Swift’s best chance and volleyed just wide. 6
John Swift
One fine first-half pass almost released Furlong. Has to hit target with key chance after break. Crucial moment. 5
Adam Reach
Second straight start with Fellows ill and was bright early on but, according to Corberan, injured his ankle 20 minutes in and was withdrawn. 5
Brandon Thomas-Asante
A couple of key moments before coming off, mostly first half. Could quite easily have had a penalty when pulled down. Goal ruled out on half-time for handball. 6
Substitutes
Nathaniel Chalobah (Yokuslu, 36) A good display. Drove forward 6.
Andi Weimann (Reach, 45) Positive debut. Bright, intelligent and smart 6.
Daryl Dike (Thomas-Asante, 69) Missed two good chances at 2-0 down 5.
Pipa (Furlong, 83) n/a. Caleb Taylor (Bartley, 83) n/a. Subs not used: Griffiths, Pieters, Whitwell, Malcolm.