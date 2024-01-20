Carlos Corberan reveals message to West Brom players on away form after defeat

The Baggies fell to a fourth defeat from five on the road with a deserved defeat in Norfolk, where the play-off challenging hosts scored early and late on to condemn their visitors.

While Albion remain almost impenetrable at home, struggles have continued away from the Black Country. Corberan's side have not scored in three successive away defeats at Middlesbrough, Swansea and Norwich and also lost at Sunderland in December.

Albion's record at home is the fifth best in the division – the position they occupy in the Championship overall – while the record on the road is down in 16th in the away table with just four wins from 14.

The head coach has, at times during his Baggies career, dismissed suggestion of difference in home and away performance levels but, following the latest reverse, admits his side have to improve on their travels.

"I think you can find the answer and reasons on the back of the behaviours (of the players) – but at the same time, of course it is something we have to improve," Corberan said of the away form.

Asked if instructions differ, for example between the Boxing Day success over Norwich to Carrow Road, he added: "I think every defeat is different and it's important to analyse in detail every one, for example the conditions when we played against Swansea and the conditions today were different to the ones we in the other defeats we achieved.