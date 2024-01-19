One half of dream West Brom tag team is loving motivation

Dike is back in Carlos Corberan’s plans after almost nine months out injured and Albion’s two strikers are big friends away from the pitch.

Thomas-Asante has done a good job of leading the line with little assistance this term, with lengthy lay-offs to Dike and Josh Maja limiting Corberan’s options.

American Dike, 23, has returned, though, and netted on his comeback against Aldershot, while Albion have also since brought in Andi Weimann on loan from Bristol City for more competition and firepower, welcomed by Thomas-Asante.

“It pushes both of us on, There’s no toxicity to it which is the big thing,” 10-goal Thomas-Asante said of Dike’s return.

“His name brings goals – people can’t live with him.

“It’s like a tag team, sometimes it’ll be me in there, sometimes him, sometimes both of us.

“I want to play as much as possible, but we’ll be spurring each other on.

“The more we can compete, the better it’ll be for both of us. He’s young, I like to think of myself as young, but we want to push on in our careers.”

Corberan said this week he was grateful for the extra competition in his armoury for the opportunity to rotate and let players recharge, to maintain peak physical levels.

Thomas-Asante, the 2022 recruit from fourth-tier Salford, took his career goal haul in league and major cup competitions to 50 with the double against Blackburn last time out – which was almost a first Baggies treble but for another effort going down as an own goal.

It wasn’t his only milestone as the Lancashire visitors were put to the sword as Thomas-Asante also eclipsed the nine-goal tally of his debut season at the club last term.

“It’s nice to hear, I hope I can add to that in large quantities,” added the MK Dons academy graduate. “It’s a real good achievement but there’s a lot more to do.

“I’ve played with some amazing strikers – from Salford all the way to here, and I’ve tried to learn from all of them.”