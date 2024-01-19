Norwich v West Brom – Who's out and who's a doubt

There is, for the moment at least, no concerns on Jed Wallace and John Swift with both influential attackers expected to be available for Norwich tomorrow, with new loan recruit Andi Weimann also in contention.

There is something of a fresh concern, though. Central midfielder Jayson Molumby missed two games against Aldershot and Blackburn but had been pencilled for a possible return this weekend – only for the Republic of Ireland international to suffer a setback with his foot problem.

Here is a brief run through of Carlos Corberan's current injury picture. Elsewhere, Grady Diangana and Semi Ajayi remain in the Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations, where the former has been an unused substitute with DR Congo and latter has featured for Nigeria.

Jayson Molumby – foot

A blow. The Irishman was predicted to be in contention to return to the squad for the trip to Carrow Road but now could face a number of weeks on the sidelines. He had initially played through the pain barrier with injections. Time frame is dependent on opinion of specialist after no decrease in pain. His absence makes Corberan's midfield depth weaker.

Nathaniel Chalobah – stomach

Corberan will be pleased his other midfield option got over a stomach complaint towards the end of last weekend's win over Blackburn. Particularly with Molumby sidelined, Chalobah becomes an important squad option.

Matt Phillips – hamstring

Out for most of the rest of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery. Not due back until April at the earliest.

Josh Maja – ankle

Also sitting out most of the campaign after ankle ligament injury from his first Albion start at Sunderland, which required surgery.