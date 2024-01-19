Norwich v West Brom – Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

The visitors will be confident at Carrow Road after seeing off David Wagner's men – comfortably albeit by just a 1-0 scoreline – at The Hawthorns on Boxing Day.

Captain Wallace is due to return from his adductor injury, and was a substitute against Blackburn last time out, so will be pushing to start. Adam Reach and Tom Fellows were the wingers last weekend, the likelihood is Wallace will come in for the former.

New loan recruit Andi Weimann is available to feature, but I would be quite surprised if Corberan elected to go with him from the off.

4-2-3-1

Alex Palmer

Darnell Furlong