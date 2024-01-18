Anticipation is starting to build for Black County Derby day

Sunday, January 28. 11.45am. The Hawthorns. Albion v Wolves. It’s one hell of a date.

How are the nerves? Most are probably already shredded. There is a child-at-Christmas excitement among supporters. They have waited a while for it.

A caveat, though. You won’t find Baggies boss Carlos Corberan – or Wolves’ Gary O’Neil for that matter – saying much more on the subject until after this coming weekend. Albion are at Norwich in the Championship on Saturday and Wolves go to Brighton in the Premier League on Monday night. There is too much on these league clashes for bosses, or players, to be distracted.

The Baggies travelling faithful will back Corberan’s troops in Norfolk as usual but you can forgive them for having more than one eye on Sunday week.

Even the thought of that morning kick-off makes any Baggie take breath and brings out sweaty palms. Albion fans rushing to buy tickets yesterday morning, stuck in endless online queues due to demand and a server struggling to cope with the numbers, would’ve felt the anticipation.

Regardless of how you see or view the derby – its geography, its relevance in the context of 2023/24 – the excitement is undeniable. There’s the debate, Wolves or Villa? It depends where and how you were raised, I suppose. From my experience growing up in the town, the disdain towards Wolverhampton was much stronger, but I appreciate Brummie-born Baggies’ feelings towards Villa!

Sweaty palms and a shortness of breath is one thing – there are also those Albion supporters out there who will struggle to get on board with this as an occasion.

Don’t get me wrong, they will enjoy the outcome if it’s a positive one. But the whole ordeal, from the build-up, beginning now, will make them feel sick with anxiety and dread. It’s natural, in a way.

I’ve seen a lot – most, in fact – say “bring it on”, “if you can’t get up for this, what are you in it for as a fan?” and the like. Both true, I think. But I still have sympathy with those that simply can’t stomach the prospect of defeat and being endlessly ribbed by family, friends or colleagues.

The fact it’s at The Hawthorns – where Albion’s record over Wolves is so proud and strong – only adds to the occasion from a Baggies perspective. A first with fans for 12 years after the soulless stadiums of the Covid season. Pubs open at an ungodly hour. Four thousand visitors in a heavily-policed Smethwick End. The Liquidator. The chants. 5-1 taunts. The lot.

Indeed, Albion fans are desperate to make it 10,000 days since Wolves won at The Hawthorns. I was born in 1994, 30 this year, and most my age or under haven’t seen the visitors win this particular clash.

Sunday week will be 9,996 days since Wolves won at the Shrine in 1996. Eleven winless visits since. Then there’s the FA Cup record, going back to 1886, stacked one way in Albion’s favour – 8-1 from nine ties.

All of this is kind of irrelevant, anyway. That tired old cliché of the 90, or 180 minutes, will count.

Albion, in dire straits financially, will be grateful for ticket sales, prize money and broadcast fee. Clearly, their priorities lie in staying in the promotion race and, more importantly, getting a takeover completed.

A word too for the home club’s excellent and considerate pricing, £20 an adult. Not swayed by the prospect of a full house on a day fans would pay £100 for their golden ticket.

Wider priorities doesn’t mean Sunday week can’t be everything that matters. If you can, at least, try to enjoy it.