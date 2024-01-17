"I'll back myself..." West Brom recruit Andi Weimann confident ahead of possible bow

Carlos Corberan's first January recruit is expected to come into contention as his new side head to Carrow Road to tackle Norwich in the Championship on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has found game time more difficult to come by this season after he started the campaign with a heel injury and has just nine league starts this term and a further 11 appearances from the bench. He started and played 55 minutes on New Year's Day against Millwall.

But the former Villa youngster and Wolves loanee remains confident in his ability in the final third, particularly in linking up with Albion's attackers centrally and out wide.

“I’m definitely a team player, but I also think I’ve got goals in me," said Weimann. "Hopefully I can bring goals and assists to the team.

“If I can get into the box and if I’m in the right positions, I’ll back myself to score goals. Hopefully from now until the end of the season I can provide that.

“It’s exciting to be playing with some of the creative players we have here.

“Strikers thrive off players in behind them or out on the wings delivering chances to score goals."

Austrian Weimann will compete with Brandon Thomas-Asante and Daryl Dike for a role to spearhead Albion's attack, with Josh Maja a long-term injury absentee.

The Villa Park youth graduate is a veteran of the Championship and has made more than 300 appearances in the division, mostly for Bristol City, where he is club captain, and Derby, as well as Watford and Wolves loans.

He has tasted Championship play-off disappointment twice, both with Derby in 2016 and 2018, defeats to Hull and Fulham.

The forward said: “

Obviously there’s still a lot to play for. The Championship is a long season, but we’re in a great position.

“I think promotion is the target for me while I’m here. I’m not going to lie about it. It’s something I haven’t managed to achieve in my career. I have lost in the play-off a couple of times

.”

Weimann is, unfortunately for Albion, cup tied and cannot feature against Wolves in the FA Cup on Sunday week after his involvement from the bench for Bristol City against West Ham.

The forward only scored three times in 21 games for Wolves in 2016/17, but one was a famous goal in a 2-1 FA Cup win at Liverpool.