West Brom boss Carlos Corberan's hunt for solutions is a never-ending process

Players heading off on international duty, back to their parent clubs or to the treatment room has presented more challenges to the Albion boss.

However, he has, more often than not, conjured up a solution and that is something he will have to do again today, as Albion welcome Blackburn Rovers to The Hawthorns.

With Grady Diangana now at the African Cup of Nations, and Jed Wallace very much a doubt for the squad, never mind a starting position, Corberan is left with Tom Fellows as the only recognised winger in the squad. And Corberan has hinted that those issues may well see Albion forced into switching away from their 4-2-3-1 system for the visit of out of form Rovers.

The Baggies boss said: “If you do not have the options to play a shape, you cannot play it of course. The next shape you can play is maybe 3-5-2. You play with wing backs and you don’t need wingers – that’s an alternative shape. We can manage the 5-4-1, 5-3-2 and 4-4-2 – these are the shapes we normally use.

“I am not going to play with wingers if I don’t have wingers. I will adapt because it’s part of football. It’s not ideal, the ideal thing is to play 5-3-2 because you want to face the opponent that way, but we have other solutions and I have solutions to make for the approach I want. This is positive. It can be 5-3-2, 5-4-1 or 4-4-2. Everything depends on the opponent and the best shape.”

Corberan has had to deal with a lack of options in the striking department for the majority of the season.

Josh Maja’s second ankle injury of the season has ruled him out for four months, which has left Brandon Thomas-Asante holding the fort as the club’s only recognised striker.

Daryl Dike provided Corbrean with a boost as he completed 45 minutes on his return against Aldershot last week, but the Baggies boss has explained for the time being the striker will be utilised from the bench.

He added: “On Sunday he proved he can play 45 minutes against a level of opponent who’ll demand something different from the Championship teams. Is he ready to be a starting player for a Championship match right now? I don’t think so. He’s a player that, for now, his time will come from the bench. How long? We’ll see how quickly he adapts.

“Dike didn’t make a normal training today. Why? Because he cannot make a full normal week yet. How long is it going to be like this? It depends on how his body reacts, adapts and that’s why, with Dike, we need to be patient and manage him. Is he ready to play from the bench? Yes. He played 45 minutes from the start last week, but this is different to how you approach a league game.”

n Albion's trip to Plymouth Argyle has been rearranged – owing to both sides being involved in the FA Cup fourth round.

Albion were due to travel to Home Park on Saturday January 27.

However, that game has been postponed with both Albion and the Pilgrims progressing in the FA Cup.

Carlos Corberan’s men will now travel to Devon on Tuesday February 20 – with kick-off at 7.45pm.

On their website, Albion comfirmed ticket details, including sales dates and prices, will be available in due course.