West Brom v Blackburn: Jonny Drury's predicted line-up

With Grady Diangana at AFCON and Jed Wallace a doubt, he now only has one out and out winger to choose from.

So it begs the question, will he have to tweak his system for the clash with Blackburn?

That may well have to be the case. Here is a look at Jonny Drury's predicted line-up ahead of tomorrow's match at The Hawthorns

Formation

3-4-3

Alex Palmer

As is the case most weeks, the Championship's most solid shot stopper is the first name on the team sheet.

Erik Pieters

Albion may have to tweak the system and move to a back three, so the experienced operator would be the most likely bet to come in. Has played in this system multiple times since arriving at the club, and largely been solid.

Kyle Bartley

Alongside Kipre, he names himself if fit. In recent months they have been playing in a two, but if they were to switch to a three it would be a system he has been part of in the past. All three at the back will also have their work cut out in stopping the league's top marksman.

Cedric Kipre

The defender will have benefitted from last week's rest, starting the FA Cup tie on the bench. Arguably in a three he may see more of the ball and have a chance to get forward, like we have seen him do at times.

Darnell Furlong

The full-back enjoyed a rest last week and is likely to come back in, despite an impressive performance from Pipa. If the system changes, he will move into a wing back type role, something he is used to doing.

Okay Yokuslu

Another who will be fresh after having a rest against Aldershot. Alongside Mowatt, both will have a big task against a side that like to press and have the ability to play in tight spaces.

Alex Mowatt

One of the other players to start last week, Mowatt is in fine form at the moment. Blackburn will come to The Hawthorns wanting to play, but in players like Mowatt, Albion have the personnel to counter that.

Conor Townsend

Back into the side after last week, Townsend would adapt a wing back role if the Baggies switched systems, which has been hinted at by Corberan. Could get a lot of joy down the left given Blackburn's defensive record.

John Swift

Having Swift back in the side will be a big boost for Albion. In a 3-4-3 he would probably start out on the left, a position where he has played some of his best stuff this season. Albion will get space to exploit, and Swift will be key to that.

Tom Fellows

Options mean Fellows well start, but even without players available Fellows has earned his place. His performances against Swansea and Aldershot have seen his stock rise, and his pace will again be key.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Despite the return of Daryl Dike, BTA will start this one. Again, given Blackburn's defensive record the striker is likely to get chances, hopefully he can take them.

Substitutes

Griffiths, Pipa, Taylor, Chalobah, Wallace, Reach, Whitwell, Heard, Dike