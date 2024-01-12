Re-arranged date confirmed for West Brom's trip to Plymouth

Albion were due to travel to Home Park on Saturday January 27.

However, that game has been postponed with both Albion and the Pilgrims progressing in the FA Cup.

Albion are set to take on either Brentford or Black Country rivals Wolves, while Ian Foster's side making the trip to fellow Championship outfit Leeds United.

Carlos Corberan's men will now travel to Devon on Tuesday February 20 - with kick off at 7.45pm.

On their website, Albion comfirmed ticket details, including sales dates and prices, will be available in due course.