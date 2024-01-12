Gallery: West Brom prepare for return to league action against Blackburn

The two sides met on the opening day of the season at Ewood Park - with two first half goals helping the home side take all three points.

But currently they are in contrasting situations, with Albion battling for a play-off spot, while a rotten run of results has seen Rovers slip to 17th.

However, Carlos Corberan has insisted his side face a special tactical test against Saturday's visitors - while the Baggies boss juggles availability and injury issues in his squad.

Daryl Dike has taken part in sections of Albion training this week as he is set to be named in a league squad for the first time since his return to fitness.

