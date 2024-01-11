West Brom waiting on crucial Jed Wallace fitness signal for Blackburn clash

Carlos Corberan’s side play their first Championship fixture of 2024 against Rovers at The Hawthorns, with the hosts’ attacking injury issues showing little sign of easing.

Skipper Wallace is pushing to return from a strain in his adductor (hip) muscles and Corberan will see on Friday, taking advice from his medical and fitness staff, whether the winger is ready to feature.

There is better news on John Swift, who has trained this week after still feeling pain in his calf from the injury sustained in October. Scans were clear, and Swift feels in a better way.

“The important thing is to see how he is, and how many minutes he has to play,” Corberan said.”Depending on medically whether he’s ready to play or not and then physically how many minutes, it depends on the green light for both – if you have the green light, then you can play him. If not, firstly medically, let’s say he’s ready then how many minutes he can play?”

“If it’s a green light for him to play the full game then that’s one picture. If he can only play a part of the game then that’s another picture. Still I need to wait until Friday to know this.”

He added on attacker Swift: “The fact that, in the image they showed, there is no injury, gives a little confidence to the player and that the pain is a part of his muscle. He has managed to train well during the week and it’s been positive.”

Daryl Dike is not ready to start in the league after his scoring return against Aldershot last weekend. Adam Reach (quad) could feature but Jayson Molumby (foot) misses out.

“The fact that we didn’t take any risks with Reach in the cup game meant he could train,” Corberan added. “Not normally with the group, but he has trained some of the days that we’ve trained and he will on Friday train with the squad. Molumby doesn’t have a chance of making the next game either.

“(Available for Norwich?) is how I see it, because it’s not a muscle injury. It’s the kick in the foot he received against Leeds. That’s why he couldn’t make a single training yet and so, until he is ready to train, he cannot be ready.”

With Matt Phillips and Josh Maja long-term injury absentees and Grady Diangana away with DR Congo at the African Cup of Nations, Corberan’s hands are further tied in that particular department.

The head coach has only youngster Tom Fellows, who has started the last two games, as a recognised attacking options for the three positions the Baggies generally play behind the centre-forward.