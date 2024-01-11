West Brom visitors Blackburn struggle on but boast Championship-leading marksman

Sammie Szmodics, 28, has plundered 19 goals in all competitions this season, already a career-best haul.

The former Colchester and Peterborough attacker’s tally is all the more impressive considering he is not a centre-forward, instead operating as an attacking midfielder just behind Rovers’ striker.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men, however, have slid down the division’s standings to 17th after a bright start to the campaign.

Saturday's visitors to The Hawthorns beat League One Cambridge 5-2 in the FA Cup last weekend but have just one win in eight league outings prior to that, a run that includes six defeats.

Conceding goals has been a big problem for Rovers, who have just a single clean sheet since October 21.

With 16 league goals, Szmodics leads the Championship standings by three from Southampton’s Adam Armstrong and Morgan Whittaker, of Plymouth.

Rovers, who are minding cashflow issues while their Venkys owners are under investigation in India over a tax dispute, have been busy in the January transfer window already this month.

Former captain Lewis Travis has been loaned to high-flying Ipswich. Young defender James Hill has been recalled by parent club Bournemouth.

Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari, 20, has joined on loan from Brighton, as well as teenage Villa defender Ben Chrisene, 19.

The sides met on the opening day of the campaign at Ewood Park in August where Blackburn enjoyed a 2-1 win with youngsters Dilan Markanday and Harry Leonard on target with quick-fire goals, the latter from a Cedric Kipre error.