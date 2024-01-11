West Brom v Blackburn Rovers – who's out and who's a doubt

Available numbers continue to drop for Baggies head coach Carlos Corberan, particularly in attacking areas, where they now have just youngster Tom Fellows, 20, as the only recognised attacker fully fit to play behind the centre-forward.

Midfielder Jayson Molumby is an absentee for the visit of Rovers on Saturday, while there is optimism around Adam Reach, who returned to training this week. Striker Daryl Dike is in contention to be involved, but that is unlikely from the off despite his progress with a goal in 45 minutes against non-league Aldershot Town last weekend.

Albion are also without defender Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana, another of their attacking options, away with their countries at the African Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, which kickstart this weekend.

Here is a run through of Albion's availability after Corberan's pre-match press conference, which took place on Thursday afternoon.

Jed Wallace – adductor

Corberan revealed Albion are waiting on the 'green light' for Wallace to feel physically and medically well enough to play some minutes against the visitors from Ewood Park. The likelihood from Albion's head coach was that Wallace was more likely to be on the bench this week. It remains just 14 days from his injury against Leeds when the boss gave a projected period of 21 days – though Wallace is a quick healer and there's a quiet confidence he can feature.