Potential West Brom v Wolves Black Country derby selected for live TV and morning kick-off

The fourth round tie has yet to be confirmed, as Wolves tackle Brentford in their third round replay next Tuesday, but the fourth round contest between Albion and either Wolves or the Bees will kick-off at 11.45am.

It will be broadcast live on ITV 1 on Sunday, January 28.

Further details are still to be revealed and will be made public once the tie is confirmed.

The 11.45am kick-off is so the broadcaster can then show a 2.30pm kick-off immediately afterwards and follows the trend of derbies between rivals typically being handed an early start to reduce potential crowd difficulties.

Should Gary O'Neil's men come through against Thomas Frank's visitors, it will be the first Black Country derby in front of a crowd since 2012, and put to a test Wolves' winless run at The Hawthorns, which stretches back to 1996.

Carlos Corberan's Baggies reached the fourth round by way of a comfortable 4-1 victory over National League outfit Aldershot Town.