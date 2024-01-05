West Brom v Aldershot Town – Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

It is the first meeting between the Baggies and the Shots, either before the 'new' club's formation in 1992, or involving the former Aldershot guise.

The fifth tier visitors are enjoying a fine season. Tommy Widdrington's men are well-placed in eighth, among the play-off hunters, having not troubled a promotion battle back to League Two since 2018. Their Cup adventure started in the fourth qualifying round, in October, and has seen them dispatch non-league Lewes, Swindon – a remarkable 7-4 away success in which they were 7-0 up – and Stockport County in a replay. The two latter scalps both from League Two.

Corberan, meanwhile, has much to ponder for a third round tie against National League opposition for the second season running. His light Baggies squad are stretched and exhausted and Sunday offers an ideal opportunity to freshen up things and offer fringe players, and some youngsters, the chance of important minutes.

Striker Daryl Dike could be back among it after his latest long set-back, a ruptured Achilles in April, but I've left him out of my predicted XI for Sunday and think he will be a bench option, if required, at very best. I've gone with three starters from the New Year's Day defeat at Swansea to be involved from the off again.

3-4-3

Josh Griffiths

Only minutes this season came way back at the start of August in the 2-1 EFL Cup exit at Stoke. The England youth international goalkeeper has needed to bide his time and be patient. He will get his chance here and will be keen to grasp it. Interesting there was interest in Griffiths' services last summer – it remains to be seen if that will return this month.

Martin Kelly

Remains to be seen whether the experienced defender, almost Albion's forgotten man, will be given a run out but he has been back training for around a month now after an ACL knee injury. Kelly hasn't played since last February, when he suffered the serious injury on his debut for loan club Wigan. An appearance here would be a big boost for the former Liverpool youngster. I've selected him on the right of a back three.

Caleb Taylor