Four West Brom fixtures changed for TV picks – with away fans hit for long trips

Carlos Corberan's Baggies have once again been subject of Sky Sports' television picks as two Saturday away clash changes are sure to hit travelling supporters' plans.

The month's first amendment sees the trip to high-flying Ipswich's Portman Road unsurprisingly selected to be screened. The clash remains on Saturday, February 10 but is now an early 12.30pm kick-off, as opposed to 3pm.

The following weekend sees Corberan's troops welcome another of the promotion chasers, Southampton, to The Hawthorns and that contest has been brought forward a day to Friday, February 16 (8pm).

As a result of that shift, the visit of Cardiff a few days earlier will now take place on Tuesday, February 13 (8pm) rather than the original Wednesday.

The final change as a result of television picks sees the Baggies' trip to Humberside towards the end of the month affected. Albion still visit Hull on Saturday, February 24 but it will be another earlier 12.30pm kick-off, once again posing travel concerns for supporters.

The only other fixture that month, pending FA Cup progress, is the derby at home to Blues on Saturday, February 3, which is set to remain a 3pm kick-off.