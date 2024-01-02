Brighton's Jeremy Sarmiento set for another loan spell after recall from West Brom

Sarmiento joined the Baggies in the summer while still recovering from a metatarsal injury he picked up last season.

He worked his way back to fitness and netted his first Albion goal in the win over Middlesbrough back in August.

However, he suffered a set back in October when he picked up a quad injury following his first start for the club.

The Ecuador international then netted a stunning winner against Cardiff City in his second start for the club, and went on to make six starts in the last seven Albion games.

In total he made seven starts and 14 substitute appearances - before his New Year recall by the Premier League club.

Now it has emerged that he is set to go back out on loan to Albion's Championship promotion rivals Ipswich.

And according to reports, it was always part of Brighton's plan to set up another loan deal for the winger for the second half of the season.