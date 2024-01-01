West Brom handed Brandon Thomas-Asante boost ahead of AFCON

The 25-year-old, who has netted eight times in all competitions for Albion this season has not made an international appearance for the Black Stars.

However, last month he was called up to Chris Hughton's provisional 55 man squad for the competition, which this year is being held in the Ivory Coast.

Thomas-Asante is currently Albion's only fit striker and the Baggies were waiting to see if he would make the final cut, with an announcement set for New Years Day.

And on Monday morning it was revealed he was not named as one of the striker's in Hughton's final 27 man squad.

Thomas-Asante's Baggies team mates Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana are set to jet off to the Ivory Coast this month - to represent Nigeria and DR Congo respectively.