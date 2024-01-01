Swansea v West Brom - Match preview

The Baggies kickstart 2024 in south Wales today against lowly managerless Swansea with the chance to make it nine points from 12 over the festive period.

Spanish head coach Corberan last week marked 14 months in charge at the club and winger Diangana – match-winner last time out in Friday’s memorable success over Leeds – stressed how the Albion boss has inspired players with his motivation and information.

“This manager leaves nothing unclear,” Diangana described. “He will go to the nth degree, even in the last second you’re about to go out and he’ll pull you aside to make sure you have this bit of information that might or might not happen, he gives it you just in case.

“He’s created a winning mentality, not that we didn’t have it before, but he’s really created a togetherness and the way he speaks... it touches you in a different way, it really motivates you to try to play for the fans, play for each other to get the three points.”

Albion players have regularly remarked on Corbean’s tireless homework and delivery of individual, collective and tactical detail.

The togetherness Diangana highlighted was especially prevalent as Albion powered to one of their finer victories of the Corberan reign on Friday night.

The Baggies were good value for their win and limited Leeds’ embarrassment of riches to next-to-nothing on the home goal. Corberan’s tactical tweak on the hour worked a charm and Albion’s defensive unit was dominant all evening. The home outfit celebrated block, interceptions and clearances all night long.

The test now comes to channel that achievement against one of the division’s big guns and repeat a positive result on the road, where Albion have generally been less convincing and consistent.

The Baggies certainly must improve on their previous away display, the miserable 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough two Saturdays ago, a scoreline that flattered Corberan’s side.

Diangana, asked if players pay much attention to their play-off charge and gaps between sides above and below, stressed the Albion dressing room know what is on the line.

“For me personally I look at each game, we understand where we are, look to each game to make sure we can dominate the opponents as much as we can, so we don’t look too far ahead,” the winger said.

“We know where we’re at, we know what we need to do to hopefully get promoted.”

Corberan assessed his troops at the club’s training base yesterday before deciding which players are ready to go again. Albion hope Jed Wallace will be pain free following a tweak in his adductor muscles.

The club lose Diangana and Semi Ajayi to African Cup of Nations duty after today, with FA Cup third-round action to come against non-league Aldershot, of the National League, next Sunday.