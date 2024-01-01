Swansea 1 West Brom 0 - Report

Liam Cullen buried a dour contest's only goal 10 minutes after the break as the visitors failed to deal with a high ball into the box and slumped to a consecutive away reverse.

Carlos Corberan's men could not take advantage of their best spell before the break as Brandon Thomas-Asante spurned a chance created by youngster Tom Fellows - his side's brightest spark on just his second Albion league start.

The Baggies stay fifth in the Championship but failed to back up Friday's thrilling win over Leeds. Frustrating ever-thinning attacking options caught up with Corberan's men, who missed captain Jed Wallace through injury, while John Swift was only fit enough to be an unused substitute and Jeremy Sarmiento was recalled by Brighton.

Albion now lose options to the African Cup of Nations but at least have the best part of a fortnight until the next league game due to FA Cup action as yet another miserable New Year away day went against the Baggies.

Albion were dealt the blow ahead of kick-off that Wallace would be unavailable. The captain struggled with pain in his adductor (hip) muscles towards the end of the win over Leeds and was withdrawn.

Corberan and all Baggies will hope the severity is minimal with the winger the latest in a line of attacking blows and absentees. A few hours before kick-off Sarmiento was recalled by parent club Brighton. The Ecuadorian made 21 appearances (seven starts) in his half-season at The Hawthorns.

Wallace's absence did open the door for Fellows, just shy of two years to the day since the 20-year-old's only previous Baggies league start, against Cardiff at The Hawthorns under Valerien Ismael.

Albion's other change was a recall for defender Kyle Bartley against his former club. He replaced Semi Ajayi who, alongside attack Grady Diangana, will depart these shores for the Ivory Coast this week to prepare for the African Cup of Nations. Daryl Dike was not ready to return.

Managerless Swansea, 17th prior to kick-off and again under caretaker Alan Sheehan who has overseen matters for almost a month, introduced Jamal Lowe and Cullen from a draw against Coventry last time out.

A very low-key atmosphere and start to the contest matched the miserable weather conditions. Swansea signalled their intentions by looking long for Jamal.

Albion tried to get Fellows in down the right on the slick surface. He beat left-back Josh Tymon in the early stages but a good delivery was well dealt with.

Harry Darling, a makeshift right-back, climbed to meet a cross after Jayson Molumby's poor pass but Alex Palmer clung on in worsening conditions. Jay Fulton then sent an effort comfortably wide.

But Corberan's men woke on half hour and became a threat.

Molumby, tasked with adding a threat in attack, helped a difficult close-range effort well over from Thomas-Asante's rasping cross before the visitors forged a huge opening moments later.

It was a wonderful move out from Palmer at the back. Okay Yokuslu pinged a ball forward and Fellows span expertly on halfway. He powered forward and picked a perfect through ball to Thomas-Asante in the box.

The striker had the composure to check inside his defender, but his left-footed effort one-v-one against former Walsall loan goalkeeper Carl Rushworth did not have the accuracy to truly test the keeper.

But it inspired the visitors and the eye-catching Fellows soon had a low strike well held by Rushworth from a narrow angle from Diangana's pass.

One full-back found the other as Townsend's looped delivery from a neat move picked out Darnell Furlong in space in the box but his header, while in space, was blocked before the goalline.

Half-time stunted Albion's progress and Swansea started the second half brighter. Palmer had already produced a fine stop to keep out the dominant Darling's header.

So it was no surprise when moments later the big stopper had a hand in the opener.

A ball tossed in from deep was nodded down by Darling, it took a flick off Alex Mowatt and dropped behind Albion's line into a crowded box to Cullen, who made no mistake with a cool finish slid low past Palmer.

Swansea sensed a second and Jamie Paterson saw a curled strike drop just wide.

Corberan rolled the dice after the hour with the little options he had and introduced Nathaniel Chalobah, Ajayi and Adam Reach. The latter was bright as Albion managed to fight back a foothold.

A half-cleared corner dropped the way of Chalobah just inside the box and his goalbound strike was blocked.

But it was Swansea who made some late running inside the final 10 minutes as Tymon floated against the woodwork and Darling's header was straight at Palmer.

Mowatt curled wide from 25 yards before Thomas-Asante sent a tough header from the lively Fellows' cross straight at Rushworth as the visitors toiled to defeat once again in Swansea.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Bartley (Ajayi, 64), Kipre (Chalobah, 64), Townsend (c); Yokuslu (Pieters, 80), Mowatt; Fellows, Molumby (Pipa, 75), Diangana (Reach, 64); Thomas-Asante.

Subs not used: Griffiths, Taylor, Swift, Higgins.

Swansea (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; Darling, Cabango, Humphreys, Tymon; Grimes (c), Fulton (Allen, 73), Cullen, Walsh (Patino, 10), Patterson (Yates, 73); Lowe (Bolasie, 85).

Subs not used: Fisher, Pedersen, Wood, Naughton, Parker.

Attendance: 16,797

Referee: Andy Davies