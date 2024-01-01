Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Swansea: Three 7s on tough afternoon in South Wales

Alex Palmer 7

Didn't have an awful lot to do in the way of saves but had to deal with a few low crosses in the first half - which were particularly difficult in the conditions. Kept out Darling from point blank range before the goal.

Darnell Furlong 6

The full back was able to get forward regularly in the first half given the space Swansea were happy for Albion to have out wide. Passing was a little off in the first period but kept trying to link with Fellows down the right.

Kyle Bartley 6

Back into the side and produced a key interception in the first half to keep Swansea out. An average display from the experienced defender. Will have been disappointed with the space Cullen managed to get for the goal.

Cedric Kipre 6

Nothing fancy in this one, but won his battles and his distribution was good. Like Bartley, produced a key interception in the first half also but like his partner, will have been disappointed with the goal. Darling managed to get a knock down in and Cullen was given enough space to get his shot off.

Conor Townsend 6

Got caught out of position going towards his own goal in the first half, but offensively, certainly in the first half, had a lot of the ball. Found himself in space on a number of occasions and fired in a rasping effort that was deflected over. Second half, arguably should have done better when battling for Darling for the goal.

Okay Yokuslu 7

The Turk is a real warrior for Albion. One who has started all of the festive games and he was one of the better performers in this one. Always looked to get Albion on the ball, helped his side out of tight spaces and played a hand in attacking moves in the first half. Seamlessly stepped into the back four in the latter stages.

Alex Mowatt 6

Another who has played every festive game and he started to tire in the second half of this one. Neat and tidy for the most part, but a tired display and someone who looks like he needs resting.

Jayson Molumby 5

Back to back starts for the midfielder who had an indifferent afternoon. Almost handed Swansea a big chance in the first half, but showed energy and battled hard before coming off.

Tom Fellows 7

Thrown in on the back of injuries and Sarmiento's recall and was Albion's best attacking player. His turn for BTA's chance in the first half was top quality, had a chance of his own and put in a handful of dangerous crosses. Really stepped up and took his chance. Hopefully bigger things to come from him in the coming weeks.

Grady Diangana 5

A difficult afternoon for the winger, who now heads off to AFCON. Was in the game in the first period before fading towards the end of the half and never really showed an attacking threat in the second.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 6

The only striker showed as always put in a shift, but missed a really huge opportunity. Was played in by Fellows and did all the right things to check back inside to lose his man but dragged a tame shot at the keeper when he really should have done better.

Subs

64 Nathaniel Chalobah for Kipre 6

The better of the three subs - and had a goal bound shot blocked.

64 Semi Ajayi for Bartley 5

Brought on with 25 minutes to go and looked relatively un troubled.

64 Adam Reach for Diangana 5

Useful when he came on and produced a couple of testing cross from the right.

75 Pipa for Molumby 5

Tough for the right back, who was used as a makeshift number ten.

80 Erik Pieters for Yokuslu