Bitesize Baggies: Another Corberan tactical masterclass, midfield duo, Wallace and a year of West Brom progress

On the break Baggies and another Carlos masterclass

The Hawthorns crowd are used to seeing clean sheets this season - but they haven't seen Albion keep one in the manner that they did in this superb end of the year win.

Seven of Albion's 12 shut outs have come on home soil - but in the majority of those games Carlos Corberan's men have been the dominant side on the front foot, but this display was dogged, determined, a real backs to the wall job.

And it was down the the tactical astuteness of the manager. He knew Albion were not going to have a lot of the ball and they had to find a way to counteract Leeds, who, on paper, have one of the best attacks in the league.

One way to do that was on the break and he set West Brom up perfectly. They were resolute, compact, the back four were outstanding and the two in front we equally as good, and with the pace Albion had on the break they were always going to be able to spring when they won the ball back.

It worked perfectly, and on the balance of chances I don't think Leeds could have argued if Albion had have nicked one more in the first half.

Do Albion have the best midfield two in the Championship?

They both kind of go under the radar in this team, but on the whole this season Alex Mowatt and Okay Yokuslu have been outstanding.

They have blossomed into the number one partnership in the middle of the park, they are growing with every game, and the latter in this one put in for me his best performance since returning to the club.