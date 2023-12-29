Jonny Drury's West Brom player ratings v Leeds: Two 9s as Albion pick up statement win

Alex Palmer 7

Despite the fact Albion found themselves under pressure for long periods, the Baggies stopper did not have a lot to do. Tipped away a dipping effort in the first half and punched clear when Leeds had Albion pushed back in the second.

Darnell Furlong 7

Collectively it was a shaky start for Albion and Furlong was caught out of position a couple of times, but like his team mates grew into the game and played a big hand in keeping a clean sheet against one of the league's most potent attacks.

Cedric Kipre 9

We're going to run out of ways to describe the defender's performances soon. He did not miss a beat all evening. Some will argue he will be fortunate not to have conceded a first half penalty, but his passing was spot on and defensively he was a rock. Three times in the last four minutes he won key headers and led by example in an exceptional defensive display.

Semi Ajayi 8

Replaced Kyle Bartley and stepped up, as he has done when he has come in earlier in the season. Aerially, alongside Kipre he was immense, and in possession, certainly in the first half, he got Albion moving forward. He is going to be a big loss when he heads off to the AFCON.

Conor Townsend 8

Defensively the left back has been questioned in recent weeks, but he was superb in this massive win. Made numerous clearances and made one top drawer interception in particular in the second half when a long ball looked like it was going to find Rutter.

Okay Yokuslu 9

This could well have been one of the Turk's best performances since he returned to the club on a permanent basis. He won all his battles, he did concede possession a couple of times early on but following that did not put a foot on. Constantly thwarted Leeds moves and was in a battle with Kipre for man of the match.

Alex Mowatt 7

Had a little blip early on when he conceded possession in a dangerous early, but fortunately Leeds failed to capitalise. He did what we are accustomed to him doing now, getting Albion out of tight spots and keeps the game ticking over.

Jed Wallace 8

Another top display from the skipper who continues to lead from the front. After Albion weathered an early storm he was the out ball on the right flank. Got a lot of joy against Sam Byram, his crossing was again on the money and he picked up another assist for the goal. Came off in the second period with a knock, but hopefully it is nothing serious because he is really hitting form.

Jayson Molumby 7

Came in for the rested Swift and he did what we expect Molumby to do. He showed high energy, pressed well, and had a really good chance to score in the first period.

Grady Diangana 7

Another good display from the match winner. On two or three occasions his driving runs got Albion into really dangerous areas and carved out superb moves. For the goal, showed great awareness to check his run and create the space to get on the end of Wallace's cross.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 8

A tirelessly display from the front man who had a really tough role to play. Early on he couldn't get in the game with Albion under pressure, but grew into it. Didn't have much in the way of chances but in the second half in particular, his hold up play was superb. He is continuing to grow and will soon have the pressure eased with Daryl Dike returns.

Subs

69 Kyle Bartley for Molumby 7

Came on and played a big role in a back three. Won some crucial headers as Albion saw the game out.

69 John Swift for Diangana 7

Unable to start twice in four days, but came on at a tough period of the game and played a part in helping to relieve pressure on the back line.

70 Adam Reach for Wallace 7

A first appearance since pre-season and almost got among the goals with an audacious lob. Made a key clearance and had a hand in the late defensive job.

76 Nathaniel Chalobah for Mowatt N/A

76 Jeremy Sarmiento for Thomas-Asante N/A