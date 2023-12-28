West Brom v Leeds: Who's out and who's a doubt

Carlos Corberan lines his Baggies up against his former employer – where he was under-23s chief and senior assistant to Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds were also interested in the Spaniard's services at the start of 2023, prior to appointing Javi Gracia.

Friday evening sees fifth host fourth in what is heading towards another Hawthorns sell-out and, hopefully, a white-hot atmosphere for an 8.15pm kick-off in front of the TV cameras.

Corberan's men won last time out, seeing off Norwich at home on Boxing Day, but it was disappointment at Preston for Daniel Farke's visitors.

The Albion head coach is assessing the fitness of a couple of options ahead of the clash. Here is a latest run through of Albion's fitness concerns.

Daryl Dike – Achilles