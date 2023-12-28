Conor Townsend believes West Brom can become the Championship 'hunters'

The Baggies endured a sticky start to the campaign - winning just two of their first eight league games.

However, they went on to lose two of their next ten games as they climbed into the play-off picture.

Despite defeats to Leicester, Sunderland and Middlesbrough prior to the festive period, Albion remain fifth in the table after victory over Norwich City on Boxing Day.

Defender Townsend has featured in 23 of Albion's 24 league games so far this season, and has outlined how key the festive period can be for the rest of the campaign.

The left-back was also part of the Albion side that spent the majority of the 2019/20 season in the top two - before going on to win automatic promotion under Slaven Bilic on the final day of the season.

In that campaign, Albion's suffered a bad run of form towards the end of the campaign - but despite a nervy period they were able to get over the line.

And Townsend believes there is no reason why the current Albion side can't turn the screw on those above them and put the pressure on in the second half of the season.

He said: "Because the games come thick and fast over the Christmas period, it's important to put results together.

"In two weeks, you could have ten points more or a lot less if you don't perform so there is a lot of importance on the next four/five matches in the chunk of the Christmas period.

"But, for us, it's a chance to nail down our place in the play-offs during a short space of time and we really want to kick on and start chasing down that pack which is in front of us.

"The standard this year is really good, but we did it last year when we put seven/eight result together in a row and I don't see any reason why we can't do that again this year.

"We need to put that run together and get within touching distance of the teams above us - and we've been in those positions ourselves when we were the ones being hunted and it can be a nerve-wracking time.

"Form goes out the window during this time of the season so if we can et ourselves closer to the teams above, then you never know what can happen during the second half of the season."

Townsend has also been talking about how key the home support has been important for Albion's Hawthorns form this season.

A sell out crowd cheered Albion to victory on Boxing Day - but at times this season there has been an air of frustration with Albion's build up play when they have struggled to break sides down.

Townsend has urged the fans to stick with the side in those moments - because their record since Carlos Corberan took over at The Hawthorns underlines that their style of play is working.

He added: "Stick with us. We feel it when the fans are behind us and the Leicester game (despite the end results) when we scored, the atmosphere was brilliant.

"Especially at home, being that loud, passionate voice means teams will struggle when they come here and it can be an intimidating place to come.

"I know fans get frustrated sometimes with how we can play from time to time in games, but other ways of playing were the same under other managers and the way we're playing has good success.

"You look at the gaffer, from when he's took over to now, we're firmly in the play-offs as one of the top four, five team. So it is working, you've got to trust the process of that and the fans have been great.

"We can't win every game but if they get behind us, it really is that extra lift and it can be so important."