West Brom debrief on star duo, encouraging numbers and general Canaries dominance
Albion put Middlesbrough behind them at the first time of asking with an important victory back on home soil against Norwich on Boxing Day.
Questions were rightly put to Carlos Corberan’s men about the staying power of a stretched and tired squad after the 1-0 Riverside reverse left a record of just one win in five.
But Albion impressed against the Canaries and were good value for a 1-0 win of their own – on a day where, like Boro previously, the winning side merited more goals.
We assess some key points in the Albion debrief.
1) Right back at it
Middlesbrough, specifically a limp second half, was one of Albion’s poorer displays of the season and there was no question a response was needed.
Corberan admitted his players would either sink or swim in facing that challenge and they did the latter with a reinvigorated, re-energised display.
Most supporters are understanding of where Albion and its squad is. A tough and very competitive division is straining every sinew of the Baggies’ ranks but it is a huge lift to see the squad deliver a polished and convincing performance against one of the other top six contenders.