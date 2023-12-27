West Brom debrief on star duo, encouraging numbers and general Canaries dominance

Questions were rightly put to Carlos Corberan’s men about the staying power of a stretched and tired squad after the 1-0 Riverside reverse left a record of just one win in five.

But Albion impressed against the Canaries and were good value for a 1-0 win of their own – on a day where, like Boro previously, the winning side merited more goals.

We assess some key points in the Albion debrief.

1) Right back at it

Middlesbrough, specifically a limp second half, was one of Albion’s poorer displays of the season and there was no question a response was needed.

Corberan admitted his players would either sink or swim in facing that challenge and they did the latter with a reinvigorated, re-energised display.

Most supporters are understanding of where Albion and its squad is. A tough and very competitive division is straining every sinew of the Baggies’ ranks but it is a huge lift to see the squad deliver a polished and convincing performance against one of the other top six contenders.