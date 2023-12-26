Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Norwich: Two stand outs performers as Albion produce response

Alex Palmer 7

It was an afternoon where, for large parts, Palmer had nothing to do, but he made two key saves. In the first half he denied Sainz before producing a superb one handed save late in the game to keep out Hwang with Albion coming under pressure. The sign of a top keeper

Darnell Furlong 7

Had a ropey opening few minutes of the game but settled and linked well with Wallace in the first half. In the second, had a big chance and just mistimed a header, but overall it was a solid performance from the full back after a disappointing display at Boro.

Cedric Kipre 8

Recovered superbly from a rare off day at the Riverside. He is just so commanding and solid in the air, and every time Norwich went long, Kipre hardly looked troubled. One stand out moment was a top first time pass to set Diangana away in the first half.

Kyle Bartley 7

A steady and solid display from the Baggies defender. Did his job well when he had to, cleared his lines and didn't put his side in danger. Was taken off around the hour mark, possibly with Friday evening in mind.

Conor Townsend 7

Another who really struggled and endured a tough day at Boro, but recovered in this one. Got into really dangerous areas time and time again, linked well with the creative players and the only thing lacking on a few occasions was the final delivery. However, much improved.

Okay Yokuslu 7

Like Yokuslu does, he goes relatively unnoticed but the job he does for the team is huge. A number of times with Mowatt, he is that blanket in front of the back four and he broke down anything dangerous coming from Norwich. And given his quality on the ball, he always looked to play his part going forward.

Alex Mowatt 8

Mowatt is so crucial to the way Albion play, where they build from the back. He drops in as almost a quarter back style player, and is able to knit the play but also pick longer passes. Showed terrific vision in the second half and almost laid one on for Swift with a superb ball.

Grady Diangana 7

Better, much better. Diangana was very much out of sorts at Boro, like many others were, but he was a different player back on home soil. He looked dangerous every time he went forward, especially in the first half. When he plays like that, he will always carry a threat.

John Swift 8

The play maker showed just why he is so crucial to this Albion side. Creatively it was chalk and cheese compared to Boro and much of that was down to Swift. Volleyed off the post early on, had another big chance and almost scored from an audacious chip. Superb return. His performance deserved a goal.

Jed Wallace 8

Aside from Boro, Wallace has been back on top of his game for a few weeks, but this was his best performance at The Hawthorns for quite a while. His deliveries were on the money every single time, and with better finishing he could have racked up a fair few assists. Top performance from the skipper.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 7

Another goal for BTA, who has now equalled last year's league tally already. And this goal was what we want to see more of, a poachers finish from inside the box. Worked extremely hard, and his hold up play as much improved from Boro.

Subs

61 - Semi Ajayi 6

Steady display and helped see the game out

73 - Tom Fellows for Swift 5

Didn't have a lot of chance to make a real impact on the game

86 - Nathaniel Chalobah for Mowatt N/A

86 - Jayson Molumby for Diangana N/A

86 - Jeremy Sarmiento for Wallace N/A