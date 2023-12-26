Former West Brom technical director Dan Ashworth linked with Manchester United move

Ashworth, who enjoyed a high successful spell at Albion, after being promoted into a technical director role from academy manager in 2007, is widely regarded throughout English football.

He is credited with building the foundations for West Brom's eight year long spell in the Premier League - before he joined the FA as director of elite development.

He is currently Newcastle United's sporting director, having been appointed to the position in February 2022 following another successful spell in club football with Brighton.

And now he has been linked with another move, this time to Manchester United, after it was announced that billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Group had purchased a 25 per cent stake in the club for $1.3bn.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ashworth would be INEOS' 'prime choice' to become the club's new sporting director.

The Magpies boss Eddie Howe spoke on the subject prior to his side's festive fixtures - and insisted he had no doubt Ashworth was going to remain at St James' Park for the 'long term'.

He said: "Of course I've spoken to Dan but not necessarily about (the links).

"It's very difficult to comment on speculation, whether that be a player or someone in Dan's position. I've got no doubt that Dan is here for the long term but it's probably a question for Dan rather than me.

"I think whenever someone is in the role of importance that Dan is, hugely important and he's done a really good job in helping us in loads of different ways, building departments, the training ground, he's connected with everything that goes on in terms of the decision making at the football club.

"He's hugely important and has been a really calming influence behind the scenes, his vast experience has really helped."

It isn't the first time the highly rated Ashworth has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Asked about his name being touted for a move to the former Premier League champions back in November, Ashworth, whose son Zac Ashworth is on loan at League One Bolton Wanderers from West Brom, said: "Same situation as Eddie [Howe], I think.

"I'm really happy, it's a brilliant city, club and project. I'm thoroughly engaged in throwing myself into all of those things and really enjoying the challenge."