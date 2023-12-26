Bitesize Baggies: West Brom response, 'vital' Swift, poacher BTA & Leeds changes

Carlos' ability to get an immediate response

Even after a few days of reflection, I still stick with my view that the second half of the defeat at Middlesbrough was arguably Albion's worst 45 minutes of football this season.

They needed a response against Norwich, either through a result or a performance. In the end, they got both.

And credit for that not only has to go to the players, who turned in a hugely improved performance to the one we saw on Teesside, but also to Carlos Corberan.

Prior to Corberan taking over, and even at times last season, we have seen Albion turn in a bad display and result and fail to turn it around the following week.

But on Boxing Day we saw an immediate response from almost every player against a side who, going into it, were one of the division's form sides.

It shows that even if Albion have an off day, they can turn it around just a few days later.

John Swift underlines his vital important to Albion