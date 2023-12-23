Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Middlesbrough: Four and fives for under par Albion

Alex Palmer 7

About the only Albion player to come out of the game with any credit. Made a key save early on and produced a top one handed stop to deny Rogers in the second period.

Darnell Furlong 5

The defender had a good chance in the first half with his bullet header saved by Boro keeper Glover. However, question marks over his marking for the goal as Boro got in too easily down the right side.

Cedric Kipre 5

Has set the bar high this season but endured a rare off day on Teesside. Got caught twice early on with Jones getting the better off him. Usually solid on the ball too but lost possession at times.

Kyle Bartley 6

The defender provided a threat from set pieces and saw one header come back off the post, but was pulled up a number of times for fouls from corners.

Conor Townsend 4

Was given the run around by Jones for most of the afternoon and was caught out of position a number of times in the second half. Seemed all of Boro's attacking threat in the second half came down his side.

Alex Mowatt 6

An average display for Mowatt on his return to Boro. Almost got on the end of a Wallace pull back in the first half, and had a good chance to shoot late on but delayed and saw the opportunity snuffed out.

Okay Yokuslu 6

Nothing spectacular from the Turk, who was arguably Albion's best outfield player. Collectively in the second half Albion were poor but Yokuslu had a solid first period, cutting out danger and trying to get Albion moving.

Jed Wallace 5

Looked lively and sharp early on, much like he did against Stoke but like many in an Albion shirt, faded in the second half.

Jeremy Sarmiento 4

A disappointing afternoon for the tricky winger who really struggled to assert himself on the game.

Grady Diangana 4

A couple of under par displays from the wide man, who, up until Stoke had re-discovered his form. He couldn't get going, didn't drive at players like we know he can, and didn't make an impact.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 4

The pressure is back on the forward again after Josh Maja's injury and he struggled in this one. Couldn't provide that outlet to drag Albion up the field in the second period.

Subs

59 Tom Fellows for Sarmiento 5

Came on earlier than he usually does and apart from one cross in the second period, struggled to create.

73 John Swift for Wallace 5

73 Semi Ajayi for Bartley 5

73 Jayson Molumby for Yokuslu 5

80 Pipa for Furlong N/A